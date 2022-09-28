Street closures and no parking areas for 2022 St. James Court Art Show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (DERBY CITY WEEKEND) - If you’re planning to attend the 66th annual St. James Court Art Show this weekend in Old Louisville, there are a number of road closures and parking restrictions you should be aware of.

The 2022 edition of the juried fine arts and contemporary crafts show, which features 600 artists from around the nation and attracts more than 300,000 attendees, takes place Friday, September 30 through Sunday, October 2. Show hours on Friday and Saturday are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Many of the road closures will begin on Thursday. Here is a complete list of the closures and parking restrictions:

Street Closures

From 1 a.m. Thursday until 11:30 p.m. Sunday

Alley between Third Street and Fourth Street from Magnolia Street to Hill Street

Alley between Fourth Street and St. James Court from Magnolia Street to Hill Street

R Chin Alley from Sixth Street to Hill Street

Saint James Court from Magnolia Street to Hill Street

Magnolia Street from Third Street to Sixth Street

Gaulbert Avenue from Third Street to Fourth Street

Fourth Street from Park Avenue to Hill Street

Sixth Street & Levering Alley

Sixth Street & Levering Street

No Parking Areas

From 1 a.m. Thursday until 9 p.m. Sunday

Park Avenue (south side) from Fourth Street to Sixth Street

Gaulbert Avenue from Third Street to Fourth Street

From 1 a.m. Thursday until 11:30 p.m. Sunday

Saint James Court from Magnolia Street to Hill Street

Magnolia Street from Third Street to Levering Street

From 1 a.m. Thursday until 10 p.m. Sunday

Third Street (west side) from Park Avenue to Hill Street

Third Street (east side) from Burnett Magnolia to Hill Street

Fourth Street from Park Avenue to Hill Street

Sixth Street (east side) from Park Avenue to Hill Street

From 1 a.m. Thursday until 7 p.m. Sunday

Hill Street from Second Street to Sixth Street

Fourth Street (east side) from Hill Street to Gaulbert Avenue

From 10 a.m. Friday until 8 p.m. Sunday

Hill Street (north side) from Second Street to Sixth Street will be restricted to Handicapped Parking

Handicap Parking Areas

North lanes of Hill Street between 3rd and St. James Court from 9 a.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Sunday

East side of 6th Street near Magnolia along Central Park from 8 a.m. Thursday to 10 p.m. Sunday

NOTE: No Handicap Parking at St. James Court and Fountain Court (across from the fountain on the east side of street)

Pets are not allowed in the event area unless they are a service animal.

Click on the highlighted link for more information about the St. James Court Art Show.

