UofL hosting concert to benefit victims of Eastern Kentucky flooding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been two months since the devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky, and one local university is looking to host a benefit concert for those affected.

The UofL Symphonic Band and Chamber Winds will be performing a benefit concert at Margaret Comstock Concert Hall on Thursday night at 8 p.m.

The concert will feature work composed by two musicians from Eastern Kentucky. One of the musicians, Dr. Donald Sorah, will serve as Thursday’s guest conductor.

UofL said following the floods, Sorah has been donating proceeds from his work to Eastern Kentucky flood relief efforts.

The university said it has raised over $5,000 in relief funds for Eastern Kentucky.

Thursday night’s concert is free to the public, but guests are invited to bring canned and dry food donations to drop-off in the lobby.

