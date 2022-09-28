Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

UofL hosting concert to benefit victims of Eastern Kentucky flooding

It’s been two months since the devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky, and one local...
It’s been two months since the devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky, and one local university is looking to host a benefit concert for those affected.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been two months since the devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky, and one local university is looking to host a benefit concert for those affected.

The UofL Symphonic Band and Chamber Winds will be performing a benefit concert at Margaret Comstock Concert Hall on Thursday night at 8 p.m.

The concert will feature work composed by two musicians from Eastern Kentucky. One of the musicians, Dr. Donald Sorah, will serve as Thursday’s guest conductor.

UofL said following the floods, Sorah has been donating proceeds from his work to Eastern Kentucky flood relief efforts.

The university said it has raised over $5,000 in relief funds for Eastern Kentucky.

Thursday night’s concert is free to the public, but guests are invited to bring canned and dry food donations to drop-off in the lobby.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donna Purvis is co-sponsoring an ordinance amendment that would require random code enforcement...
Troubleshooters: Is a property maintenance crusader keeping up her own property?
Shalae Kelshawn Stewart Jr., 21, of Louisville, was arrested May 27, 2020 in connection with...
Man sentenced for shooting death of 16-year-old Moore High School student
The 23-year-old was found dead in an apartment in the Newburg area.
Family of Newburg murder victim says 2-year-old was left alone for 3 days with slain mother
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
Meteorologist John Belski was inducted into the Kentucky Broadcasters Hall of Fame Monday night.
Former WAVE meteorologist inducted into Kentucky Broadcasters Hall of Fame

Latest News

Racing Louisville FC is partnering with Blessings in a Backpack to make sure children in the...
Racing Louisville FC partners with Blessings in a Backpack to feed students in need
The event hopes to provide you a good meal while also talking about mental health.
2nd annual A Taste for Life event happening Sunday
Street closures and no parking areas for 2022 St. James Court Art Show
'A Taste for Life' fundraiser happening soon
Delicious food for a good cause