Vacant building damaged in Frankfort Ave. fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro arson investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire in the Clifton neighborhood.

Louisville firefighters were called to the 1900 block of Frankfort Avenue just after 7:15 a.m. after multiple 911 calls from motorists who reported a building on fire.

Fire crews arrived within five minutes and found flames coming from the second floor of the vacant building. The fire was brought under control in 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported, but the building sustained damage described as moderate.

