Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Vacant building damaged in Frankfort Ave. fire

Louisville firefighters needed 10 minutes to extinguish a fire in a vacant building in the 1900...
Louisville firefighters needed 10 minutes to extinguish a fire in a vacant building in the 1900 block of Frankfort Avenue on the morning of September 28, 2022.(Source: WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro arson investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire in the Clifton neighborhood.

Louisville firefighters were called to the 1900 block of Frankfort Avenue just after 7:15 a.m. after multiple 911 calls from motorists who reported a building on fire.

Fire crews arrived within five minutes and found flames coming from the second floor of the vacant building. The fire was brought under control in 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported, but the building sustained damage described as moderate.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donna Purvis is co-sponsoring an ordinance amendment that would require random code enforcement...
Troubleshooters: Is a property maintenance crusader keeping up her own property?
Shalae Kelshawn Stewart Jr., 21, of Louisville, was arrested May 27, 2020 in connection with...
Man sentenced for shooting death of 16-year-old Moore High School student
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
The 23-year-old was found dead in an apartment in the Newburg area.
Family of Newburg murder victim says 2-year-old was left alone for 3 days with slain mother
Meteorologist John Belski was inducted into the Kentucky Broadcasters Hall of Fame Monday night.
Former WAVE meteorologist inducted into Kentucky Broadcasters Hall of Fame

Latest News

The crews are made up of line technicians, team leaders, safety specialists and other...
LG&E, KU crews head south to assist with Hurricane Ian
Some of the people stuck at a Disney Hotel in the Orlando, Florida area due to Hurricane Ian.
WAVE employee one of many stuck in Florida
Delvantae King, who was arrested after outburst on school bus ordered to probation, has been...
JCPS father who was arrested after outburst on school bus ordered to probation
Street closures and no parking areas for 2022 St. James Court Art Show