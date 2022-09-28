Contact Troubleshooters
WAVE employee one of many stuck in Florida

Some of the people stuck at a Disney Hotel in the Orlando, Florida area due to Hurricane Ian.
Some of the people stuck at a Disney Hotel in the Orlando, Florida area due to Hurricane Ian.(Source: WAVE News)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Travelers hoping to get a flight out of Orlando are now out of options. The Orlando International Airport ceased all commercial operations due to Hurricane Ian. One of the people stuck there is a WAVE News employee.

WAVE Senior Executive Producer Valerie Paxton, her husband, and their two young sons have extended their Disney vacation until Saturday. The extended vacation doesn’t include extra time at the parks; Disney parks are closed while the hurricane makes landfall.

Hurricane Ian has forced WAVE Senior Executive Producer Valerie Paxton, her husband, and their...
Hurricane Ian has forced WAVE Senior Executive Producer Valerie Paxton, her husband, and their two young sons to extend their Disney vacation.(Source: WAVE News)

Paxton said they arrived in Orlando as Hurricane Ian’s path was still unknown, so they kept their travel plans. She described a steady rain outside, while the inside of the hotel was a chaotic scene. Paxton said people are scrambling to find new travel plans, keep up with their kids, and extend their vacations. She said the hotel food court is packed with several families trying to eat meals at the same time.

She also said Disney employees are hosting dance parties to help distract kids. Saying they feel safe in the hotel, Paxton knows not everyone is so fortunate.

“An altered vacation is not the end of the world,” she said through Zoom. “We’ve been watching the news here and a lot of people are trying to leave their homes and make sure their businesses are safe. So I know it’s a much bigger issue for people that are closer to the coast and more in the direct path. For us it’s just a minor inconvenience, but it will be something that my family won’t forget that’s for sure.”

Paxton said Disney has worked with families there to accommodate travel plans by offering discounted rates and helping to adjust travel arrangements.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

