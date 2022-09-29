Contact Troubleshooters
American Red Cross volunteers, employees head to Florida for hurricane relief

Hundreds of American Red Cross volunteers and employees, including in the Kentucky chapter,...
Hundreds of American Red Cross volunteers and employees, including in the Kentucky chapter, have headed to Florida to help with hurricane relief.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt and Sean Baute
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of American Red Cross volunteers and employees, including in the Kentucky chapter, have headed to Florida to help with hurricane relief.

The organization is now seeking donations to help continue relief efforts.

The Kentucky region has already sent a handful of volunteers and emergency response vehicles to help.      Other nonprofits said they’re heading to Florida to assist as well.

American Red Cross Kentucky Region CEO Steve Cunanan said even he’s heading down in the coming days.

For people who would like to volunteer, there’s a training requirement involved, but Cunanan said that shouldn’t stop someone from signing up.

“In Kentucky, we had the Kentucky tornadoes, we’ve had the Kentucky floods,” Cunanan said. “There will be other opportunities as well.”

The Red Cross said the best thing for people to do is to visit their website to donate. Donations are also being accepted by calling 1 (800) RED-CROSS (733-2767).

