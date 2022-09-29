Auditor of Indiana confirms all automatic taxpayer refund checks printed and mailed

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana taxpayers should check their mail if they’re expecting a refund check.

State Auditor Tera Klutz, certified public accountant, confirmed on Thursday that more than 1.5 million automatic taxpayer refund checks have been printed and mailed, which means all the checks have been sent.

“We successfully completed printing on September 21 and sent the last batch of automatic taxpayer refund checks to the postal service on September 22,” Klutz said in a release. “Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return in 2021, should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check by now.”

Most Hoosiers have already received their refunds, but the state’s chief financial officer said there were still taxpayers who needed to get it.

“While most eligible recipients have received their refunds, we are aware that many need further assistance to claim it,” Klutz continued. “Due to the checks being issued from the 2020 Indiana tax return some recipients have passed away or moved and we are working to get those checks reissued to the proper name and address.”

Taxpayers with questions about the refund checks can click or tap here.

