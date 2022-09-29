Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Fall-like temperatures continue

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Kevin Harned
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Plenty of sunshine to end the week
  • 70s this weekend
  • Clouds and rain chances highest east of I-65 this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Under a clear sky overnight on Thursday, temperatures will be cool again with lows in the 40s for most. A place or two in the suburbs may dip into the 30s.

Plenty of sunshine expected Friday before late day clouds begin to increase. Highs top out in the 70s.

Hurricane Ian will make landfall once again in South Carolina.

The cloud shield will move across parts of the Commonwealth as early as Friday evening. Clouds east of I-65 most likely as temperatures drop into the 50s.

Rain chances for the weekend look low for Louisville, but higher the farther east you go. While not zero here, we should be on the very western edge of the storm with only an isolated rain chance Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday is another day with some clouds and perhaps a tiny shower chance if any rain from the remnants of Ian successfully tries to move into our eastern counties.

Expect another quiet week next week with highs in the 60s and 70s.

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Thursday, September 29, 2022
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Thursday, September 29, 2022

Family of Newburg murder victim says 2-year-old was left alone for 3 days with slain mother
Family of Newburg murder victim says 2-year-old was left alone for 3 days with slain mother
Troubleshooters: Is a property maintenance crusader keeping up her own property?
Troubleshooters: Is a property maintenance crusader keeping up her own property?
Christopher McKinney (left) and Nick Clark
Man pushing for reinvestigation into husband's death at Louisville bar
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
JCPS father who was arrested after outburst on school bus ordered to probation
JCPS father who was arrested after outburst on school bus ordered to probation

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Thursday, September 29, 2022
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Thursday, September 29, 2022
Goode Weather Blog 9/29
People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian
People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian
People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian
People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian