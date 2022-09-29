FORECAST: Fall-like temperatures continue

WEATHER HEADLINES

Plenty of sunshine to end the week

70s this weekend

Clouds and rain chances highest east of I-65 this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Under a clear sky overnight on Thursday, temperatures will be cool again with lows in the 40s for most. A place or two in the suburbs may dip into the 30s.

Plenty of sunshine expected Friday before late day clouds begin to increase. Highs top out in the 70s.

Hurricane Ian will make landfall once again in South Carolina.

The cloud shield will move across parts of the Commonwealth as early as Friday evening. Clouds east of I-65 most likely as temperatures drop into the 50s.

Rain chances for the weekend look low for Louisville, but higher the farther east you go. While not zero here, we should be on the very western edge of the storm with only an isolated rain chance Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday is another day with some clouds and perhaps a tiny shower chance if any rain from the remnants of Ian successfully tries to move into our eastern counties.

Expect another quiet week next week with highs in the 60s and 70s.

