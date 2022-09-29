Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Gilda’s Club receives $1 million grant from Kosair Charities

Gilda’s Club receives $1 million grant from Kosair Charities
Gilda’s Club receives $1 million grant from Kosair Charities(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kosair Charities announced a $1 million grant to Gilda’s Club to support children and families living with cancer Thursday.

According to the release, the money is the entire amount of continuation grant Kosair Charities was to paying in annual installments next month.

Gilda’s Club said this couldn’t have come at a better time, inflation and economic uncertainty has impacted fundraising for the organization.

“It basically allows us to operate that facility and do the activites and outreach that we’re trying to do in West Louisville to get more and more folks to come there for psychosocial support and pay off some things that we committed to,” Karen Morrison, Gilda’s Club CEO said.

Gilda’s Club opened it’s doors 15 years ago becoming the first cancer support community of its kind in the area.

Their youngest member with cancer was diagnosed in utero. Gilda’s Club focuses on treating symptoms like fear, anxiety, helplessness and isolation.

To learn more about Gilda’s Club, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 23-year-old was found dead in an apartment in the Newburg area.
Family of Newburg murder victim says 2-year-old was left alone for 3 days with slain mother
Donna Purvis is co-sponsoring an ordinance amendment that would require random code enforcement...
Troubleshooters: Is a property maintenance crusader keeping up her own property?
Christopher McKinney (left) and Nick Clark
Man pushing for reinvestigation into husband’s death at Louisville bar
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Delvantae King, who was arrested after outburst on school bus ordered to probation, has been...
JCPS father who was arrested after outburst on school bus ordered to probation

Latest News

The Louisville Zoo said silverback gorilla, Jelani, is now in recovery following a successful...
Louisville Zoo gorilla, Jelani, in recovery following abdominal surgery
Deputy Consul-General of Japan Masahiko Mitsumoto speaking in Louisville about the Waterfront...
Waterfront Botanical Gardens breaks ground on Japanese Garden
Pictured here is the 11th annual Louisville's International Festival of Film. The festival has...
Louisville’s International Festival of Film back for its 14th year
Westport Village's third annual fashion show happening soon
Westport Village’s fall fashion show is back