Gilda’s Club receives $1 million grant from Kosair Charities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kosair Charities announced a $1 million grant to Gilda’s Club to support children and families living with cancer Thursday.

According to the release, the money is the entire amount of continuation grant Kosair Charities was to paying in annual installments next month.

Gilda’s Club said this couldn’t have come at a better time, inflation and economic uncertainty has impacted fundraising for the organization.

“It basically allows us to operate that facility and do the activites and outreach that we’re trying to do in West Louisville to get more and more folks to come there for psychosocial support and pay off some things that we committed to,” Karen Morrison, Gilda’s Club CEO said.

Gilda’s Club opened it’s doors 15 years ago becoming the first cancer support community of its kind in the area.

Their youngest member with cancer was diagnosed in utero. Gilda’s Club focuses on treating symptoms like fear, anxiety, helplessness and isolation.

To learn more about Gilda’s Club, click or tap here.

