Goode Weather Blog 9/29

SDF dropped to 47° this AM with a couple mid 30s in the sheltered spots like in Brandenburg at 34°.

Drought Monitor added our southern counties back onto the map for the low-end level.

TC IAN continues to battle the NE coast of FL with the onshore flow. The center should be back over water later today. The journey then looks to take it closer to the Folly Beach, SC area Friday with it very close to hurricane status.

There is still a N/NW jog to IAN before rapidly become extratropical and struggling to even stay on the map.

Locally, still expecting the cloud deck to stream in from the east Friday PM into Saturday. This looks especially true east of I-65 vs west. As far as the rain, the rain bands will struggle to maintain as they wrap backwards toward our area but still keeping pops in for the eastern sections of our area. I just don’t see much to the west.

Another front will drop down mid to late week but it is unclear how much moisture it will have with it. And we could actually see a couple more fronts like this drop down from the north. Overall, a dry forecast for most with temperatures below normal much of the time.

