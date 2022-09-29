Contact Troubleshooters
Goodwill Excel Center hosts ribbon cutting for adult high school in Louisville

The Goodwill Excel Center, located at 6203 Preston Highway, rewards adult students with...
The Goodwill Excel Center, located at 6203 Preston Highway, rewards adult students with recognized certifications and high school diplomas.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Goodwill Industries of Kentucky has opened the first tuition-free adult charter high school in the commonwealth on Wednesday.

The Goodwill Excel Center, located at 6203 Preston Highway, rewards adult students with recognized certifications and high school diplomas.

Goodwill said the center was created to help adults who may have stopped their path to education and want a chance to restart.

“At Goodwill, we’re not just about helping people get jobs,” Goodwill Industries of Kentucky CEO Amy Luttrell said. “We meet thousands of people across Kentucky who want to do that, but the barriers that stand in their way are real.”

The Excel Center offers adults a flexible schedule, transportation assistance and a child development center to help respond to circumstances that might otherwise prevent someone from seeking higher education.

For more information on the Excel Center, click or tap here.

