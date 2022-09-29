Gov. Beshear announces upcoming plans during Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Along with his Team Kentucky Update, Governor Andy Beshear announced over $3.6M in grant funding from Garrett Lee Smith Suicide Prevention.

Awarded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Garrett Lee Smith Suicide Prevention Grant is named after the son of former Oregon Senator Gordon Smith. Garrett Lee Smith took his own life in 2004, just before his 22nd birthday. Senator Smith proposed the Garrett Lee Smith Memorial Act, which recognized suicide as the third-leading cause of death among youth ages 10 to 24.

After accepting the multi-million dollar grant, Governor Beshear shared his gratitude. According to Beshear, mental health is very important.

“My administration has always prioritized quality, accessible mental health care. The Garrett Lee Smith Suicide Prevention grant will make it easier for Kentuckians to get the help they need and deserve,” Beshear said.

The initial implementation will occur in Clinton, Hart, Hickman and Lyon counties. Locations were selected based on suicide attempt rates among middle and high school students. Additional locations will be identified in the coming years. The grant program will begin on September 30, and will give Kentucky $735,000 per year for five years.

Governor Beshear also announced $3.25M in discretionary transportation funding for travel and safety improvements to the streets and roads in 17 Counties.

The use of the funding will involve resurfacing or patching, but will also include work on sidewalks and storm drains. Recipients includes Graves County, as well as many more counties, along with the cities of Harlan, Mount Sterling, Paintsville and Stanford.

Though discretionary, the funding is based on need and is administered by the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

