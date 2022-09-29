ISP: Man facing several charges after leading officers on chase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is now in jail after state troopers say a chase with officers ended in a crash.

Officials with Indiana State Police say that Zachary Brown was arrested following the chase on charges of criminal confinement, resisting law enforcement, as well as two charges of reckless driving.

Brown was also wanted on a felony warrant at the time of his arrest.

He is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

