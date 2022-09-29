Contact Troubleshooters
ISP: Man facing several charges after leading officers on chase

ISP: Man facing several charges after leading officers on chase
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is now in jail after state troopers say a chase with officers ended in a crash.

Officials with Indiana State Police say that Zachary Brown was arrested following the chase on charges of criminal confinement, resisting law enforcement, as well as two charges of reckless driving.

Brown was also wanted on a felony warrant at the time of his arrest.

He is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

