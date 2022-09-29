Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Ky. health care industry facing ‘unsustainable level of staffing shortages’

The Kentucky Hospital Association says there are more than 13,000 vacancies across the state, with half of those being nursing positions.
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The health care industry is dealing with what they’re calling an unsustainable level of staffing shortages.

The Kentucky Hospital Association says there are more than 13,000 vacancies across the state, with half of those being nursing positions.

“One of the biggest areas of concern is that 53% of the vacancies are in medical-surgical units critical care units and emergency room,” Nancy Galvagni, Kentucky Hospital Association president & CEO.

Galvani says those vacancies have combined with a massive growth in labor costs.

“Spending on travel nurses has grown exponentially from $88 million in 2019 to nearly $1 billion projected this year,” Galvani said.

Creating what she calls an unsustainable situation. She says other states have seen hospitals limit their services or close altogether and they are trying to avoid that in Kentucky.

“The long-term solution is we have to train and educate and build a health care workforce,” Galvani said.

Galvagni says many left the field because of burnout from the pandemic. So, they’re working with high schools and the council on post-secondary education to encourage more enrollment in healthcare fields.

“It’s on us to create additional exciting opportunities and bring in more people. because overall, as a physician I can tell you, on your worst day, you get to help people,” said Mark Newman, Executive VP of Health Affairs at UK HealthCare.

Galvagni says they are looking at ways to make the job more attractive now such as adjusting the hours and shifts the workers have to put in so they can bring back some of those former professionals and bring in some of the new recruits from colleges and universities.

Newman says they are still struggling with capacity issues and it’s not just because of COVID anymore. He says many people who have ailments delayed their care during the pandemic and are suffering more severe sickness.

The study also found there has been a 10% increase in the average length of a hospital stay.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 23-year-old was found dead in an apartment in the Newburg area.
Family of Newburg murder victim says 2-year-old was left alone for 3 days with slain mother
Donna Purvis is co-sponsoring an ordinance amendment that would require random code enforcement...
Troubleshooters: Is a property maintenance crusader keeping up her own property?
Christopher McKinney (left) and Nick Clark
Man pushing for reinvestigation into husband’s death at Louisville bar
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Delvantae King, who was arrested after outburst on school bus ordered to probation, has been...
JCPS father who was arrested after outburst on school bus ordered to probation

Latest News

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) infects almost all young children by the time they reach...
Doctors see new spike in cases of childhood virus
Louisville Metro police are investigating after a shooting was reported near the Jefferson Mall...
Man shot near Jefferson Mall sent to hospital; police investigating
Tavion Cobb Mugshot
Man charged with murder in death of 18-month-old baby
Hokey Weather Facts 9/29/22
The new location will be located at 3922 Willis Avenue in the former St. Matthews Pharmacy...
Sunergos Coffee opening new location in St. Matthews