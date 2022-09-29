Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Leukemia patient shares story about the battle with cancer

Dean Familton shared his story of the battle he faced when he was diagnosed in February of 2021.
Dean Familton shared his story of the battle he faced when he was diagnosed in February of 2021.(UofL Health)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - September is the month dedicated to raising awareness about leukemia.

On Thursday, Dean Familton shared his story of the battle he faced when he was diagnosed in February of 2021.

According to UofL Health, leukemia can be an aggressive type of blood cancer and more than 60,000 new cases are projected just this year.

UofL Health’s Dr. Mohamed Hegazi said there is no staging for Leukemia, but finding it early and before it spreads from the blood to other organs is detrimental to life and explains the symptoms.

“Sometimes they develop anemia, sometimes their platelet count is down so they bruise easily,” Dr. Hegazi said. “They feel the symptoms of anemia, being weak, tired and fatigued, pale in color and get easily infected with infections that usually don’t bother others in other people, but are more significant in Leukemia patients.”

Dean Familton was feeling some of those symptoms in 2021. He was unusually out of breath and really tired.

Dean was admitted to UofL Health Hospital in March and Dr. Hegazi and the team immediately began treatment.

In May of 2021, Dean had a stem cell transplant and says he’s feeling better every day.

“We had the chemo right before the stemcell transplant, that one was pretty intense,” Dean said. “It was probably my lowest point the whole time. But got the stem cell transplant in May, went very well, no issues and started the recovery. Dr. Hegazi and team helped me get through that, so it’s been, the last two months, I’ve felt fantastic, virtually as good or better than I did before I got the symptoms so it’s been a good journey.”

To learn more about UofL Health, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 23-year-old was found dead in an apartment in the Newburg area.
Family of Newburg murder victim says 2-year-old was left alone for 3 days with slain mother
Donna Purvis is co-sponsoring an ordinance amendment that would require random code enforcement...
Troubleshooters: Is a property maintenance crusader keeping up her own property?
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Delvantae King, who was arrested after outburst on school bus ordered to probation, has been...
JCPS father who was arrested after outburst on school bus ordered to probation
Three people have been arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department after a discovery of...
Louisville police arrest 3 people for possession of large amounts of cocaine, cash

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
LMPD: Death investigation underway after man, woman found dead outside vehicle
Deputy Consul-General of Japan Masahiko Mitsumoto speaking in Louisville about the Waterfront...
Waterfront Botanical Gardens breaks ground on Japanese Garden
Timothy Texas was arrested after Louisville Metro police said he set fires to his uncle's...
Man accused of setting fires to his uncle’s bedroom door
Amy Wallace, 35, was charged with wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, leaving the scene of...
Woman arrested after driving wrong-way, in reverse on Watterson Expressway