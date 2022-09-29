LMPD: Death investigation underway after man, woman found dead outside vehicle
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead outside of a vehicle Thursday morning.
According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person down on the 9400 block of Doral Court around 9:00a.m. Thursday.
When officers arrived on scene they found an adult man dead outside of a car.
During their investigation at the scene, officers located a woman who was also down but she was inside the vehicle.
EMS was called and both were pronounced dead.
LMPD’s Homicide Unit has opened a death investigation.
All parties are accounted for and investigators are still working to determine the relationship between the two people.
Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.