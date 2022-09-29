Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville customs and border patrol seize more than 220,000 lethal doses of fentanyl

Louisville officers with the U.S. Customers and Border Protection stopped a shipment of...
Louisville officers with the U.S. Customers and Border Protection stopped a shipment of fentanyl that they said contained enough drugs to “kill more than 220,000 people.”(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers with the U.S. Customers and Border Protection stopped a shipment of fentanyl that they said contained enough drugs to “kill more than 220,000 people.”

The shipment arrived from South Africa on Sept. 21 and was seized and inspected by CBP officers in Louisville, according to a release.

CBP officers said the shipment contained a bottle labeled as “Hydrozone ph-Balance” and contained white powder inside which tested positive for fentanyl.

In addition, officers also found a small bag of white powder labeled as “Bicarbonate minerals” which also tested positive for fentanyl.

Officers said there was a total of 441 grams of fentanyl inside the shipment, worth around $58,000 in street value.

The release said another bag was found in the shipment with 32.8 grams of cocaine, a street value of $3,280.

The shipment was intended to be sent to a residence in Littleton, Colorado.

“Our officers are committed to keep our country and communities safe from illegal and dangerous drugs,” Louisville’s Port Director Thomas Mahn said. “This seizure is one example of the quality enforcement work they do on a daily basis.”

Since the beginning of Sept., Louisville CBP officers have seized 17 pounds of cocaine, 20 pounds of fentanyl, 83 pounds of steroids, 119 pounds of ketamine, 123 pounds of heroin, 141 pounds of methamphetamine and 251 pounds of marijuana,

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donna Purvis is co-sponsoring an ordinance amendment that would require random code enforcement...
Troubleshooters: Is a property maintenance crusader keeping up her own property?
Shalae Kelshawn Stewart Jr., 21, of Louisville, was arrested May 27, 2020 in connection with...
Man sentenced for shooting death of 16-year-old Moore High School student
The 23-year-old was found dead in an apartment in the Newburg area.
Family of Newburg murder victim says 2-year-old was left alone for 3 days with slain mother
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
Meteorologist John Belski was inducted into the Kentucky Broadcasters Hall of Fame Monday night.
Former WAVE meteorologist inducted into Kentucky Broadcasters Hall of Fame

Latest News

Christopher McKinney (left) and Nick Clark
Man pushing for reinvestigation into husband’s death at Louisville bar
A bar and event venue in the Butchertown neighborhood has closed less than a year after it...
The Whirling Tiger in Butchertown closes after less than a year
The Goodwill Excel Center, located at 6203 Preston Highway, rewards adult students with...
Goodwill Excel Center hosts ribbon cutting for adult high school in Louisville
From riots, fights, assaults on staff and teens having sex, some are urging for the Jefferson...
Amid scathing allegations at youth detention center, Louisville hosts national symposium