Louisville man accused of trying to smuggle drugs into Metro Corrections

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested on Monday after attempting to smuggle drugs into Metro Department of Corrections, according to an arrest report.

Brandon Woods, 29, was charged with promoting contraband and two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance,

The arrest report states Woods was returning from home incarceration and was searched and body scanned. Officers received information that Woods was in possession of drugs within the jail.

Police said Woods’ behavior was abnormal following the search. Woods was then placed in the strip search room.

After removing clothing, two baggies of suspected drugs fell from Woods’ boxers. Officers said one bag was filled with suspected suboxone and the other was filled with suspected cocaine or fentanyl.

Woods was arraigned in court on Tuesday, where his bond was set at $5,000. His next court date is scheduled for Oct. 5.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.