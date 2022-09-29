Louisville’s International Festival of Film back for its 14th year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 14th annual Louisville’s International Festival of Film will be held from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8.

The opening night film will be “Corsicana,” according to a release. It’s a fictionalized account of Bass Reeves, a former slave from Arkansas who eventually becomes a deputy United States Marshal in the 19th century. Veteran actor Isaiah Washington will star as Reeves.

For opening night on Thursday, attendees can stroll the red carpet at the Kentucky Science Center from 5:45 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The film will begin at 6:45 p.m. and then the after party starts at 8:30 p.m. at the Muhammed Ali Center.

Films screened at the festival come from all over the world

Weekend passes are on sale now for $10.

For more on the schedule, festival program, tickets and additional details, click or tap here.

