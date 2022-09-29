Man accused of setting fires to his uncle’s bedroom door

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man appeared in court today for allegedly setting fire multiple times to his uncles bedroom door.

Timothy Texas is being charged after Louisville Metro police said the fires were set over a five-day period.

LMPD said the incidents happen while Texas’ uncle was in his bedroom where the fires were set.

Texas is being charged with arson, wanton endangerment and terroristic threatening.

His bond is set at $10,000.

