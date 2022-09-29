Man pushing for reinvestigation into husband’s death at Louisville bar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been more than two and a half years since Christopher McKinney died after a confrontation with a bouncer at Nowhere Bar on Bardstown Road.

No one was charged in McKinney’s death, and his husband is pushing to get the case reinvestigated.

Everyday, Nick Clark relives the night his husband died. He does it to keep his husband’s memory alive, and make sure it doesn’t happen to anyone else.

“I married my best friend in front of 200 of our friends and families, and we were planning life together,” Clark said.

A life that was cut short.

On January 5, 2020, McKinney was hanging out with friends at Nowhere Bar.

Witnesses said McKinney and a bouncer got into an altercation and McKinney was knocked out. He later died at University Hospital.

“There was no evidence in those police reports that stated Christopher swung first,” Clark said. “The only person that said that was the bouncer,”

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office declined to press charges, stating the bouncer was using self-defense.

Clark claimed LMPD and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office didn’t do a fair and thorough investigation.

“Why did they not execute everything in the search warrant that they were supposed to?” Clark said.

Clark has started a petition to reinvestigate McKinney’s case. More than 2,300 people have signed the online petition.

He’s also working on a law to make sure something like this never happens again in Kentucky.

“There’s hardly any laws in any states that have bouncer regulations or training,” Clark said.

Christopher’s Law would require potential bouncers to receive training in de-escalation tactics, interpersonal communication and more.

“This is our third year pushing it, and this is the most momentum we’ve had since,” Clark said. “It’s bipartisan. I have really high hopes that it will pass in the 2023 session.”

Even though it hurts to relive the trauma everyday, Clark said it’s something he has to do.

“With opportunities like this, I feel it’s my duty to continue telling Christopher’s story and just trying to enact change in our bar scene,” Clark said.

WAVE News reached out to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for a comment about reopening McKinney’s case. No response was received by deadline.

