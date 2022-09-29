Contact Troubleshooters
Man shot near Jefferson Mall sent to hospital; police investigating

Louisville Metro police are investigating after a shooting was reported near the Jefferson Mall...
Louisville Metro police are investigating after a shooting was reported near the Jefferson Mall on Thursday evening.(Generic Image)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a shooting was reported near the Jefferson Mall on Thursday evening.

Calls came in around 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting victim who was found at the intersection of Outer Loop and Shepherdsville Road, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

Investigation revealed an adult man had been in an argument with other men while in the 4800 block of Outer Loop. Police said as the victim got in his vehicle to drive away, one of the men pulled a gun and fired at him.

The man was alert and conscious as he drove away from the scene. Police found the man around half a mile away at Outer Loop and Shepherdsville Road.

He was taken to University Hospital by EMS and is expected to survive.

Police said investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The owners of Jefferson Mall, CBL Properties, was contacted for a statement. A spokesperson said as the investigation is ongoing, questions would need to be directed to police.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

