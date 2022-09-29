Movie producer searching for extras in the Louisville area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Movie producer Sun Ho Donovan is searching for 300 extras to bring her faith-based love story ‘Just One Life’ to Louisville.

According to the film’s website, Donovan is casting 300 people from the Louisville area to appear as extras in multiple scenes.

“We’re searching for a very diverse group of local teens, college-age people, adults and seniors,” Donovan said.

The movie will have its premiere in Louisville where 99% of it will be filmed.

Extras who are cast will receive $50 compensation, their name in the credits, an invitation to the private world premiere and training to be an extra on any movie.

To schedule a time to audition, click or tap here.

To learn more about the movie, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.