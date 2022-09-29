Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Officials: Doctors tried to help Russia in Ukraine war

Anna Gabrielian of Rockville, an anesthesiologist, and her husband Jamie Lee Henry, who was a...
Anna Gabrielian of Rockville, an anesthesiologist, and her husband Jamie Lee Henry, who was a U.S. Army major and internist at Fort Bragg, were charged with trying to help Russia in their war against Ukraine.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A Maryland doctor and her U.S. Army doctor spouse have been charged with trying to help Russia in its war against Ukraine.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland said Thursday that the couple tried to share medical records with Russia that they thought Moscow could exploit.

The records never made it to Moscow. But federal authorities said they were given to an undercover FBI agent.

The records contained information about several patients, including at least five at Fort Bragg, the U.S. Army base in North Carolina.

Federal authorities identified the doctors as Anna Gabrielian of Rockville. She’s an anesthesiologist who works in Baltimore.

She is married to Jamie Lee Henry, who was a U.S. Army major and internist at Fort Bragg.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 23-year-old was found dead in an apartment in the Newburg area.
Family of Newburg murder victim says 2-year-old was left alone for 3 days with slain mother
Donna Purvis is co-sponsoring an ordinance amendment that would require random code enforcement...
Troubleshooters: Is a property maintenance crusader keeping up her own property?
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Delvantae King, who was arrested after outburst on school bus ordered to probation, has been...
JCPS father who was arrested after outburst on school bus ordered to probation
Three people have been arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department after a discovery of...
Louisville police arrest 3 people for possession of large amounts of cocaine, cash

Latest News

Rachel Harris was arrested on a charge of endangering children, police said.
Mom arrested after 7 ‘drugs of abuse’ found in baby’s system, officials say
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
LMPD: Death investigation underway after man, woman found dead outside vehicle
FILE - Crosses, flowers and other memorabilia form a make-shift memorial for the victims of the...
Federal lawsuit filed in Texas over Uvalde school shooting
President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health,...
Biden’s Pacific strategy heralds new engagement in region
FILE - Bed Bath & Beyond reports a drop in sales at open stores last quarter.
Bed Bath & Beyond sales drop 26%; tries to avoid bankruptcy