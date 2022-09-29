Officials identify man, woman found dead in east Louisville murder-suicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and woman found dead near a vehicle in an apparent murder-suicide close to Jeffersontown have been identified by officials.

Marlene Blandon Chamorro, 43, and Fidel Lara-Ruiz, 56, were confirmed dead by asphyxia, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Louisville Metro Police confirmed a death investigation was underway after the two were found dead on Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a person down on the 9400 block of Doral Court around 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived on scene they found an adult man, later identified as Lara-Ruiz, dead outside of a car, LMPD said.

During their investigation at the scene, officers located a woman, later identified as Chamorro, who was also down but she was located inside the vehicle.

EMS was called and both were pronounced dead.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit has opened a death investigation, and confirmed on Friday afternoon the incident is being classified as a murder-suicide investigation.

Officials said details on who may have been the aggressor are not yet being shared due to the active investigation.

