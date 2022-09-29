Contact Troubleshooters
Sunergos Coffee opening new location in St. Matthews

The new location will be located at 3922 Willis Avenue in the former St. Matthews Pharmacy...
The new location will be located at 3922 Willis Avenue in the former St. Matthews Pharmacy building, according to a release.(Sunergos Coffee)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Locally-owned Sunergos Coffee announced it will be opening a new location in the St. Matthews area soon.

The new location will be located at 3922 Willis Avenue in the former St. Matthews Pharmacy building, according to a release.

The coffee shop will be the fifth Sunergos Coffee in the Louisville-area, with other locations in St. Joseph, Beechmont, Deer Park and downtown Louisville.

“We have been casually eyeing St. Matthews and other East End locations for a couple years, but nothing really felt right.” Andy Pesek, Shop Operations Manager said in a release. “This space just feels like ours. Being an established building, in a neighborhood that is walkable from nearby homes is right where we like to be. We really like to be close with our neighbors.”

The location will be Sunergos’ biggest, coming in at 2,900 square feet. According to the release, the location will host a café and two espresso bars to keep waiting times down, and will also have plenty of space for guests to hang out.

Construction is underway and is expected to be completed in late November.

