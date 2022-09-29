UofL hosts ribbon cutting for Denny Crum Hall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville officially opened a new residence hall named after two-time National Championship Coach Denny Crum.

Denny Crum Hall is located on Floyd Street across from the Planet Fitness Kueber Center, and is set to house a mix of student-athletes and non-student athletes in its 128-bed residence.

On Thursday, Crum was invited to cut the ribbon to the residence hall this afternoon. Construction on the residence hall began back in March 2021.

UofL basketball legend Darrell Griffith said naming a building in honor of Crum was something that was long overdue.

“Everything that has transpired to this point, there was a purpose behind it,” Griffith said. “I’m just really excited for Coach to be able to see this.”

“Out of all the things that are on this campus with something that his name is on, I think this building represents Denny Crum,” UofL Basketball head coach Kenny Payne said. “Excellence. It’s a great facility.”

Some of the amenities include rooms with their own stackable washers and dryers, to a game room, a Muhammad Ali-themed common area and an outdoor seating area.

