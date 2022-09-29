Contact Troubleshooters
Waterfront Botanical Gardens breaks ground on Japanese Garden

Deputy Consul-General of Japan Masahiko Mitsumoto speaking in Louisville about the Waterfront...
Deputy Consul-General of Japan Masahiko Mitsumoto speaking in Louisville about the Waterfront Botanical Gardens.(WAVE News)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Waterfront Botanical Garden officially started construction on its new Japanese Garden on Thursday.

The two-acre garden will be off River Road and Frankfort Avenue, and the site of a former landfill. It will have several authentic Japanese features, including a water features, streams, and a Bonsai garden.

Garden designer Shiro Nakame broke ground next to local leaders, including Gov. Andy Beshear, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles and Mayor Greg Fischer.

Deputy Consul-General of Japan Masahiko Mitsumoto said it’s about more than transforming the land; he’s honored to share the Japanese culture.

“It brings me pleasure to see this art replicated here in the United States. I’m happy that the Japanese will have the chance to share their artistry with the people of Kentucky, just as the people of Kentucky have shared their famous fried chicken and bourbon with us,” he told the crowd of people.

The garden will cost about $22 million. Construction is expected to take 24 months.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

