Weekend lane closures on Watterson Expressway

By Michael Caldwell
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There will be weekend lane closures on the Watterson Expressway in Louisville.

Lanes will be closed in both directions from 11 p.m. on Friday to 4 p.m. on Sunday because crews will be replacing concrete slabs, according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The right two eastbound lanes will be closed between Poplar Level Road at mile marker 13.5 to Taylorsville Road at mile marker 17.

The left two westbound lanes will be closed between Bardstown Road at mile marker 16 to Newburg Road at mile marker 14.5.

There will be two lanes of traffic open in both directions.

KYTC wants drivers to be aware of signs and expect delays while traveling through work zones.

