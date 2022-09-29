Contact Troubleshooters
Westport Village’s fall fashion show is back

The fall-like weather means it's probably time to update your closet, so Westport Village has you covered next week.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The fall-like weather means it’s probably time to update your closet.

Westport Village has you covered next week with the fall fashion show.

This is the show’s third year in Louisville.

It’s happening at Green Space near Tunie’s on Oct. 6. Cocktail hour begins at 5 p.m. and the show goes on until 7 p.m.

WAVE News reporter Olivia Russell got a sneak peak on WAVE Sunrise!

