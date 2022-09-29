Contact Troubleshooters
The Whirling Tiger in Butchertown closes after less than a year

A bar and event venue in the Butchertown neighborhood has closed less than a year after it...
A bar and event venue in the Butchertown neighborhood has closed less than a year after it first opened.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A bar and event venue in the Butchertown neighborhood has closed less than a year after it first opened.

The Whirling Tiger, located at 1335 Story Avenue, announced its closure through a Facebook post on Tuesday night.

“Well, we tried our hardest and put our best foot forward,” the post reads. “Unfortunately, The Whirling Tiger is closing its doors. We believe in the concept, we believe in the community and we believe in the artists. But sometimes believing is not enough. It’s always a knee jerk reaction to blame someone else or something else, but at the end of the day, we have to own it and we do.”

“The space is iconic, the drinks that our Tiger team brought to the bar were next-level, and the talented artists that performed on our stage were most memorable,” owners said in the post. “We are forever grateful for the good times.”

The venue was first opened by the owners of Against the Grain Brewery on Nov. 19, 2021. The spot occupied the former bar and venue spot Odeon, which was open from 2018 to 2021.

