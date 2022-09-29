Contact Troubleshooters
Woman arrested after driving wrong-way, in reverse on Watterson Expressway

Amy Wallace, 35, was charged with wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident, booster seat violations, failure to maintain insurance and endangering the welfare of a minor.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman was arrested after being accused of driving erratically on the Watterson Expressway while a 7-year-old was in the back seat of the car on Wednesday morning.

Amy Wallace, 35, was charged with wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident, booster seat violations, failure to maintain insurance and endangering the welfare of a minor.

According to the arrest report, Wallace was driving her vehicle on the Watterson Expressway going west in eastbound lanes just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police state Wallace was at times going forward in her car, while at other times attempted to drive in reverse.

When an off-duty officer pulled over Wallace, the officer noticed Wallace’s 7-year-old daughter in the back seat of the car. The daughter was taken by her father to a hospital for evaluation.

The arrest report states Wallace had crashed into five cars total and did not stop for any of them, continuing to drive in the wrong direction.

A total of eight 911 calls were made to MetroSafe dispatchers regarding the incident.

Wallace told officers she had no insurance and had owned the car for a year, despite police saying the car did not belong to her.

Police said Wallace’s address on her license also did not match.

Wallace was booked in Metro Corrections and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

