Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Bodies and floatplane parts recovered from Puget Sound

The bodies of some of the 10 victims and most of a floatplane that crashed in Washington...
The bodies of some of the 10 victims and most of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound have been recovered.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — The bodies of some of the 10 victims and most of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound earlier this month have been recovered.

The Seattle Times reports Island County Emergency Management confirmed Thursday that multiple bodies were recovered, but officials weren’t yet able to confirm the number.

National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy said Thursday that about 80% of the plane, including the engine, was recovered and brought to the surface using remotely operated vessels. Recovery efforts started Tuesday in a shipping channel near Whidbey Island.

The September 4 flight was traveling from San Juan Island to suburban Seattle when it crashed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 23-year-old was found dead in an apartment in the Newburg area.
Family of Newburg murder victim says 2-year-old was left alone for 3 days with slain mother
Donna Purvis is co-sponsoring an ordinance amendment that would require random code enforcement...
Troubleshooters: Is a property maintenance crusader keeping up her own property?
Christopher McKinney (left) and Nick Clark
Man pushing for reinvestigation into husband’s death at Louisville bar
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Delvantae King, who was arrested after outburst on school bus ordered to probation, has been...
JCPS father who was arrested after outburst on school bus ordered to probation

Latest News

In this aerial photo, damaged boats and debris are stacked along the shore in the aftermath of...
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina
FILE – This image shows the official seal for the National Security Agency. A former NSA...
Ex-NSA worker charged with trying to sell US secrets
Police say a 32-year-old man walked into a gas station armed with a shotgun.
VIDEO: Man arrested after walking into convenience store with shotgun
Just before 7 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a woman struck...
Woman seriously injured after being hit by train in Shelby Park neighborhood