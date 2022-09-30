Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Bullitt County awarded $1.6 million in infrastructure funding

The Kentucky flag flies at the State Capitol Building in Frankfort.
The Kentucky flag flies at the State Capitol Building in Frankfort.(WAVE 3 News)
By Michael Caldwell
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Bullitt County was awarded more than $1.6 million in infrastructure funding.

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced on Friday that the money will help three major projects.

Bardstown Connect received a grant for $1,090,982 to expand internet access to 1,061 households and businesses located in Bullitt, Nelson, Spencer and Washington counties, according to a release.

Mount Washington’s city government received a grant of $480,833 for the Foster Lane Waterline Extension. This will help extend water service along Foster Lane in Bullitt County and clean water to about 14 homes.

Bullitt County government received a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet grant for $79,200. This is so 1.6 miles of Holsclaw Hill Road from KY 1526 to the Jefferson County line can be resurfaced. This will help 19 residences.

“We know that today’s infrastructure cannot sustain the jobs of tomorrow,” Coleman said in a release. “We are investing in our communities like never before to help them build roads, bridges, outdoor spaces, better internet access and updated water systems.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
LMPD: Death investigation underway after man, woman found dead outside vehicle
Christopher McKinney (left) and Nick Clark
Man pushing for reinvestigation into husband’s death at Louisville bar
Louisville Metro police are investigating after a shooting was reported near the Jefferson Mall...
Man shot near Jefferson Mall sent to hospital; police investigating
Darrell Taylor was indicted for using unlawful force against a pretrial detainee while Taylor...
Former Louisville corrections officer charged by FBI heads to trial
Weekend lane closures on Watterson Expressway

Latest News

The Whirling Tiger closed without warning on Monday.
Employees and performers blindsided by Butchertown bar’s sudden closure
Movie producer searching for extras in the Louisville area
Gilda’s Club receives $1 million grant from Kosair Charities
Gilda’s Club receives $1 million grant from Kosair Charities
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
LMPD: Death investigation underway after man, woman found dead outside vehicle