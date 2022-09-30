Bullitt County awarded $1.6 million in infrastructure funding

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Bullitt County was awarded more than $1.6 million in infrastructure funding.

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced on Friday that the money will help three major projects.

Bardstown Connect received a grant for $1,090,982 to expand internet access to 1,061 households and businesses located in Bullitt, Nelson, Spencer and Washington counties, according to a release.

Mount Washington’s city government received a grant of $480,833 for the Foster Lane Waterline Extension. This will help extend water service along Foster Lane in Bullitt County and clean water to about 14 homes.

Bullitt County government received a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet grant for $79,200. This is so 1.6 miles of Holsclaw Hill Road from KY 1526 to the Jefferson County line can be resurfaced. This will help 19 residences.

“We know that today’s infrastructure cannot sustain the jobs of tomorrow,” Coleman said in a release. “We are investing in our communities like never before to help them build roads, bridges, outdoor spaces, better internet access and updated water systems.”

