Deputy injured in Nelson County shooting; Kentucky State Police investigating

A shooting in Nelson County is under investigation by Kentucky State Police after reports of a...
A shooting in Nelson County is under investigation by Kentucky State Police after reports of a Nelson County officer injured.(MGN)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A shooting in Nelson County is under investigation by Kentucky State Police after reports of a Nelson County deputy injured.

The incident occurred on Friday evening at Greer Lane and Ivy Avenue in Botland, Ky.

Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa stated a Nelson County deputy was shot in the arm during a shooting at the location. The officer was taken to University Hospital in Louisville and is expected to be OK.

Pineiroa said the suspect in the incident is currently in custody.

Two Nelson County Sheriff deputies fired their weapons in the incident. Those deputies are being placed on administrative leave following the investigation.

Kentucky State Police confirmed they are handling the ongoing investigation.

This story will be updated.

