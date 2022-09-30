Contact Troubleshooters
East Louisville daycare under investigation after child allegedly assaulted

Officials are investigating an east Louisville daycare after claims that a child was assaulted...
Officials are investigating an east Louisville daycare after claims that a child was assaulted at the location.(WLBT)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:15 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials are investigating an east Louisville daycare after claims that a child was assaulted at the location.

Louisville Metro Police confirmed on Thursday night investigation is underway of Vanguard Academy on Dayflower Street.

Reports claim a child was assaulted while in care at the location.

An email was sent to Vanguard Academy parents stating there was “an apparent incident” that occurred within the daycare that was reported to authorities.

“Investigative agencies including CPS and LMPD are involved, and we are fully cooperating with them,” the letter reads. “We are notifying all families in our community so everyone will know of this matter. We are truly saddened this has happened at our center as our top priority is keeping your children safe.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

