FORECAST: Not as cool tonight, beautiful Sunday ahead

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Temperatures fall into the low and middle 50s overnight
  • Pleasant temperatures and sunshine for the next several days
  • Warming up into the new week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Temperatures won’t be quite as cool overnight, with lows falling down into the upper 40s and low 50s.

A few passing clouds will be possible for some spots but most stay mainly clear. The second half of the weekend will be gorgeous!

Expect pleasant temperatures with highs in the low to middle 70s under sunny skies. Clear skies stick around Sunday night as lows fall into the 40s and 50s.

Monday will be yet another beautiful, early fall day with comfortable temperatures and mostly sunny skies. Highs will be slightly cooler only warming into the upper 60s and low 70s.

