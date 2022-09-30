FORECAST: Slightly cooler Monday, steady warm up this week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Afternoon highs Monday will warm into the upper 60s and low 70s

Generally quiet with a gradual warming trend through Thursday

Strong cold front brings another round of cooler fall-like temps in time for next weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clear skies stick around Sunday night as lows fall into the 40s and 50s. Monday features another beautiful forecast!

Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler, with highs in the 60s and 70s under mainly sunny skies. Temperatures cool off Monday night with overnight lows falling into the 40s.

Sunny skies and pleasant weather continues Tuesday with highs in the low to middle 70s. A cold front will bring changes to the forecast as we head into the end of next week.

A few stray showers are even a possibility, which some areas south of the parkways need the rain!

Temperatures by the weekend will climb into the 60s for afternoon highs with overnight lows plummeting into the 30s and 40s. We’ll have to keep a close eye on the chances of patchy frost.

