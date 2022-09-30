FORECAST: Sunny and 70s continue into the new week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Pleasant temperatures and sunshine today and into the new week

Temperatures near 80° by midweek

A strong cold front arrives Thursday bringing big changes to the forecast by the end of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunday will live up to its name! Today will be a sunshine-filled day with pleasant temperatures and a light northeasterly breeze.

Get out and enjoy it!

Clear skies stick around Sunday night as lows fall into the 40s and 50s.

Monday features another beautiful forecast! Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler, with highs in the 60s and 70s under mainly sunny skies.

Temperatures cool off Monday night with overnight lows falling into the 40s.

