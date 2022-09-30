Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Sunny and 70s continue into the new week

WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Sunday, October 02, 2022
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Pleasant temperatures and sunshine today and into the new week
  • Temperatures near 80° by midweek
  • A strong cold front arrives Thursday bringing big changes to the forecast by the end of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunday will live up to its name! Today will be a sunshine-filled day with pleasant temperatures and a light northeasterly breeze.

Get out and enjoy it!

Clear skies stick around Sunday night as lows fall into the 40s and 50s.

Monday features another beautiful forecast! Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler, with highs in the 60s and 70s under mainly sunny skies.

Temperatures cool off Monday night with overnight lows falling into the 40s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail
Wendella Hughes, 30, of Louisville, was arraigned May 14 on attempted murder and terroristic...
Louisville woman found guilty in attempted murder case
A man and woman found dead near a vehicle close to Jeffersontown have been identified by...
Officials identify man, woman found dead in east Louisville murder-suicide
LMPD: Man found shot to death in Park Duvalle neighborhood
Christopher Curtis, 49, is accused of shooting a deputy in Nelson County.
Kentucky State Police arrest man accused of shooting Nelson County deputy

Latest News

WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Sunday, October 02, 2022
WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Sunday, October 02, 2022
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Saturday, October 1, 2022
2022
Goode Weather Blog
2022
Goode Weather Blog 9/29