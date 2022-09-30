Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Windy, warm and dry weekend

WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday, October 1, 2022
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A few clouds east of I-65 this weekend
  • 70s continue through the next several days
  • A strong cold front moves in by the end of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll begin the weekend on a dry and breezy note with a few clouds lingering for areas east of I-65 thanks to the remnants of Hurricane Ian staying to our east.

Afternoon highs will warm into the low and middle 70s. Tonight, a few passing clouds are possible for some.

Temperatures won’t be quite as cool, with lows falling into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Sunday’s forecast features abundant sunshine and warm temperatures.

Afternoon highs will climb into the low to middle 70s with a light northeasterly breeze at times.

Clear skies stick around Sunday night as lows fall into the 40s and 50s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday, October 1, 2022
WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday, October 1, 2022

Most Read

A man and woman found dead near a vehicle close to Jeffersontown have been identified by...
Officials identify man, woman found dead in east Louisville murder-suicide
Officials are investigating an east Louisville daycare after claims that a child was assaulted...
East Louisville daycare under investigation after child allegedly assaulted
Racheal Flannery, 24, was arrested by LMPD’s Office of Sexual and Physical Abuse Investigations...
Woman arrested in connection to alleged assault investigation at east Louisville daycare
A shooting in Nelson County is under investigation by Kentucky State Police after a Nelson...
Deputy injured in Nelson County shooting; Kentucky State Police investigating
Carlos Holland was arrested after a police chase Tuesday.
So. Indiana Police chase ends in arrest, recovery of handgun, counterfeit drugs and stolen merchandise

Latest News

WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday, October 1, 2022
WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday, October 1, 2022
2022
Goode Weather Blog
2022
Goode Weather Blog 9/29
Most Louisville weather experiences cannot compare to the scope and duration of a major...
People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian