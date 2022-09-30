FORECAST: Windy, warm and dry weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

A few clouds east of I-65 this weekend

70s continue through the next several days

A strong cold front moves in by the end of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll begin the weekend on a dry and breezy note with a few clouds lingering for areas east of I-65 thanks to the remnants of Hurricane Ian staying to our east.

Afternoon highs will warm into the low and middle 70s. Tonight, a few passing clouds are possible for some.

Temperatures won’t be quite as cool, with lows falling into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Sunday’s forecast features abundant sunshine and warm temperatures.

Afternoon highs will climb into the low to middle 70s with a light northeasterly breeze at times.

Clear skies stick around Sunday night as lows fall into the 40s and 50s.

