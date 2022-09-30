Goode Weather Blog

IAN’s eyewall is getting closer and closer to Georgetown Co (between Charleston and Myrtle Beach).

It is turning a bit more NNW and should fade within the mountains over the weekend. There are some signals that this low may do a classic transfer to a coastal low that could indeed linger off the coast of VA into next week! But it is that transfer that is leading to some varying impacts in terms of wind/clouds/rain locally. The NAM3k and a couple of the CAMS are the mainly outliners for now, but can’t be completely ignored either. For now, given the overall eastern trend IAN has had and the near-drought setup in the area, the drier idea continues to be the most likely. Wind gusts could indeed get up there, especially on the edge of the sun/cloud line (roughly 20-30 mph). In fact, we should see an increase in those gusts this afternoon taking shape.

The clouds look to push up to I-65 until the low drifts/transfers to the coast with clearing taking back over. This should lead to some gloomy sunrises for part of the area but really nice sunsets.

We warm into next week ahead of quite the strong cold front Thu/Fri. There are even signs that lows in the 30s may be widespread and that will bring frost advisories into the discussion if trends continue.

