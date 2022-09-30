Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Goode Weather Blog

2022
2022(wavenews)
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IAN’s eyewall is getting closer and closer to Georgetown Co (between Charleston and Myrtle Beach).

It is turning a bit more NNW and should fade within the mountains over the weekend. There are some signals that this low may do a classic transfer to a coastal low that could indeed linger off the coast of VA into next week! But it is that transfer that is leading to some varying impacts in terms of wind/clouds/rain locally. The NAM3k and a couple of the CAMS are the mainly outliners for now, but can’t be completely ignored either. For now, given the overall eastern trend IAN has had and the near-drought setup in the area, the drier idea continues to be the most likely. Wind gusts could indeed get up there, especially on the edge of the sun/cloud line (roughly 20-30 mph). In fact, we should see an increase in those gusts this afternoon taking shape.

The clouds look to push up to I-65 until the low drifts/transfers to the coast with clearing taking back over. This should lead to some gloomy sunrises for part of the area but really nice sunsets.

We warm into next week ahead of quite the strong cold front Thu/Fri. There are even signs that lows in the 30s may be widespread and that will bring frost advisories into the discussion if trends continue.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
LMPD: Death investigation underway after man, woman found dead outside vehicle
Christopher McKinney (left) and Nick Clark
Man pushing for reinvestigation into husband’s death at Louisville bar
Louisville Metro police are investigating after a shooting was reported near the Jefferson Mall...
Man shot near Jefferson Mall sent to hospital; police investigating
Darrell Taylor was indicted for using unlawful force against a pretrial detainee while Taylor...
Former Louisville corrections officer charged by FBI heads to trial
Amy Wallace, 35, was charged with wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, leaving the scene of...
Woman arrested after driving wrong-way, in reverse on Watterson Expressway

Latest News

Downtown Louisville as seen from the WAVE Paristown SkyTrack camera.
FORECAST: Clear and comfortable end to the week
2022
Goode Weather Blog 9/29
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 5 a.m. - Weather- Friday, September 30, 2022
Most Louisville weather experiences cannot compare to the scope and duration of a major...
People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian