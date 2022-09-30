Contact Troubleshooters
Indiana man dies from crash in Trimble County

Kentucky State Police / Source: (WAVE)
Kentucky State Police / Source: (WAVE)(WVLT)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Indiana man has died and another person was injured in a crash in Trimble County.

On Friday at about 12:33 a.m., Kentucky State Police troopers responded to a collision involving one vehicle on KY 36.

The preliminary investigation has indicated the vehicle involved was a 1999 Ford F-150 driven by 39-year-old Madison resident Charles Wolf. He was traveling westbound near the 1100 block on KY 36. When he exited the roadway, the Ford F-150 then overturned numerous times before striking an earth embankment, according to KSP.

Wolf was pronounced dead at the scene by the Carroll County coroner. A passenger was flown to a hospital by for non-life threatening injuries.

KSP is still investigating the crash.

