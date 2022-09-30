Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS’ singing superstar student D’Corey Johnson going on tour, moving to California

An elementary school student who became a Louisville sensation after singing the National Anthem during morning announcements will be heading on tour.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An elementary school student who became a Louisville sensation after singing the National Anthem during morning announcements will be heading on tour.

Fourth-grade Bates Elementary School student D’Corey Johnson recently lined up a talent agent and announced he will be moving to California to pursue his dream to make it big.

Before moving, D’Corey will be one of the performers in the Old School vs. New School Tribute Concert on Saturday at Pose, located at 562 South Fourth Street. The concert will feature tributes to Michael Jackson, Adele, Whitney Houston and more.

“It’s exciting,” D’Corey said. “It’s joyful. I get to see people who support me, and also I get to help them get through their day and whatever trouble they’re going through.”

D’Corey also announced he would be going on tour for three months to perform across America before moving to California.

“My ultimate dream is to be successful,” D’Corey said. “To be the greatest superstar, to be in Broadway and movies and to help people if they’re having a bad day.”

Saturday’s concert event starts at 6 p.m., with tickets costing $20.

For more information, visit Pose Photography Studio’s Facebook page.

