KSP trooper application deadline approaching

By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Police is seeking applicants wanting to become a sworn trooper serving the commonwealth.

Applications for both new officers and the law enforcement accelerated program for cadet class 103 are being accepted until Oct. 28.

KSP offers a starting pay of $61,500 annually for sworn officers. This is the highest salary for troopers the state police force has ever had.

There is also an improved retirement system that has a sick leave buyback program, according to KSP Recruitment Branch Commander Sgt. Michael Murriell.

“KSP has a variety of law enforcement positions available from the K9 unit, aircraft branch, investigations and special operations. The ability to have a successful and fulfilling career is endless,” said Murriell. “Plus, the financial opportunities available from salary to recruitment to leave benefits are higher than ever before. The best time to choose a KSP career is now.”

Those interested in applying can click or tap here to download an application and submit it to the KSP Recruitment Branch.

Anyone with questions can email the KSP recruitment branch at KSPRecruit@ky.gov.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

