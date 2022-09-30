Louder Than Life 2022 brings in more than 170,000 music fans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louder Than Life is officially the largest rock festival in the nation.

That’s after more than 170,000 music fans packed into the Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center from Sept. 22 to 25.

The four-day festival pulled in people form all over the world.

The producer for Louder Than Life and Bourbon and Beyond said 70% of those who attended both festivals were from out of town.

They also contributed more than $33 million to the local economy.

