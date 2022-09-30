Contact Troubleshooters
Man wins $7M scratch ticket prize while eating breakfast

As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he had won...
As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he had won the $7 million top prize in the 100X The Money game.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Gray News) – A man from Maryland started his day on the right foot after picking up some lottery tickets on his way to work to scratch off while he had breakfast.

As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he had won the $7 million top prize in the 100X The Money game.

“It didn’t register at first,” Austin told Virginia Lottery officials as he claimed his prize. “I had to look at it a couple of times.”

He bought the winning ticket at a 7-Eleven in Alexandria.

Austin chose to take the one-time cash option of $4.2 million before taxes instead of the full $7 million prize in annual payments over 30 years.

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Christopher McKinney (left) and Nick Clark
Louisville Metro police are investigating after a shooting was reported near the Jefferson Mall...
Darrell Taylor was indicted for using unlawful force against a pretrial detainee while Taylor...
Amy Wallace, 35, was charged with wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, leaving the scene of...
The Danish Defence Command has released images of what it says are gas leaks from Nord Stream...
Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched the process of annexing parts of Ukraine by...
Sen. C.B. Embry (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Kentucky State Police announced a new initiative Thursday to help victims of crimes.
