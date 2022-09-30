Contact Troubleshooters
Medical marijuana committee reports support in Kentucky

Gov. Andy Beshear’s office says an advisory committee set up this year by the governor reported that many adults favor legalizing marijuana for medical purposes
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear’s office says an advisory committee set up this year by the governor reported that many Kentucky adults favor legalizing marijuana for medical purposes.

The Democratic governor formed the Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee after a bill to legalize medical marijuana died in the state Senate.

Beshear has said he supports legalization.

“Polling suggests 90% of Kentucky adults support legalizing medical cannabis. Our team traveled the state to talk directly to Kentuckians, and they found our people do indeed overwhelmingly support it,” Gov. Beshear said. “I appreciate the work of those who participated, and I am taking this information into consideration as I analyze what steps I can take to legalize medical cannabis for those suffering from chronic, debilitating medical conditions.”

He says the committee found that Kentuckians who suffer from chronic conditions are not getting relief from painkillers and opioids and fear their addictive properties.

Justice and Public Safety Secretary Kerry Harvey, the committee co-chair, said the committee did not hear any opposition at town hall meetings on the topic.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

