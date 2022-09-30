Norton Healthcare lists mask mandate following CDC guideline changes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare lifted its mask requirement at all facilities following updates to masking guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Masks are now optional for all employees, patients and visitors, a Norton Healthcare spokeswoman confirmed on Friday.

Following CDC guidelines, employees must wear masks when caring for patients who require infection control practices, including COVID-19 patients.

