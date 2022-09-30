Police: Man trapped, killed by construction equipment at Central Hardin HS

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Police confirmed a workplace accident that killed a man at an active construction site at Central Hardin High School on Thursday.

Elizabethtown Police spokesman Chris Denham said calls came in around 7:20 a.m. on Thursday to the high school.

The incident occurred at an active construction site within the school where it was being remodeled. Police said a man was trapped by construction equipment.

When officials arrived, the man was removed and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Denham said the worker was from Kentucky, but was not from Hardin County. The worker’s identity is not being released due to the active investigation.

