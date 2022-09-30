Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Police: Man trapped, killed by construction equipment at Central Hardin HS

Police confirmed a workplace accident that killed a man at an active construction site at...
Police confirmed a workplace accident that killed a man at an active construction site at Central Hardin High School on Thursday.(CBS46 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Police confirmed a workplace accident that killed a man at an active construction site at Central Hardin High School on Thursday.

Elizabethtown Police spokesman Chris Denham said calls came in around 7:20 a.m. on Thursday to the high school.

The incident occurred at an active construction site within the school where it was being remodeled. Police said a man was trapped by construction equipment.

When officials arrived, the man was removed and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Denham said the worker was from Kentucky, but was not from Hardin County. The worker’s identity is not being released due to the active investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 23-year-old was found dead in an apartment in the Newburg area.
Family of Newburg murder victim says 2-year-old was left alone for 3 days with slain mother
Donna Purvis is co-sponsoring an ordinance amendment that would require random code enforcement...
Troubleshooters: Is a property maintenance crusader keeping up her own property?
Christopher McKinney (left) and Nick Clark
Man pushing for reinvestigation into husband’s death at Louisville bar
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Delvantae King, who was arrested after outburst on school bus ordered to probation, has been...
JCPS father who was arrested after outburst on school bus ordered to probation

Latest News

Movie producer searching for extras in the Louisville area
Gilda’s Club receives $1 million grant from Kosair Charities
Gilda’s Club receives $1 million grant from Kosair Charities
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
LMPD: Death investigation underway after man, woman found dead outside vehicle
Dean Familton shared his story of the battle he faced when he was diagnosed in February of 2021.
Leukemia patient shares story about the battle with cancer