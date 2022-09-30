So. Indiana Police chase ends in arrest, recovery of handgun, counterfeit drugs and stolen merchandise

CLARKSVILLE, In. (WAVE) - Carlos Holland Jr. was arrested Tuesday after leading police on a brief chase.

Clarksville Police said they responded to reports of a theft that happened at Walmart on Veterans Parkway.

They believed Holland to be the responsible party.

According to an arrest report, when a Clarksville PD officer tried to pull him over, Holland refused to get out the car, eventually driving off.

After speeding away from police on Veterans Parkway, that arrest report indicates Holland immediately slammed into several other cars, all with people inside.

The report also said he drove through parking lots and open fields at speeds up to 100 mph.

Before turning into the Bass Pro Parking lot, Holland t-boned an Indiana State Trooper, sending the trooper to the hospital.

Shortly after, Holland was put in handcuffs and arrested.

There are more than a dozen charges he’s now facing after police say they found cocaine, counterfeit oxycodone pills, a handgun and clothing stolen from Walmart inside the car.

In his citation, Holland said he wasn’t aware of anything illegal in the car but did confirm the powdery substance police found was cocaine.

He also admitted to stealing, saying he was wearing the stolen clothes.

Indiana State Police say the trooper involved in the wreck is expected to return to work soon.

His injuries were not severe.

In total, Holland is facing charges of:

Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

Resisting officer with vehicle

Theft under $750

Criminal recklessness.

Reckless driving

Possession of cocaine

Possession of Legend drug

Criminal Mischief

Aggravated Battery

Battery of officer

Dealing cocaine

Dealing controlled substances

Leaving scene of accident (x4)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.