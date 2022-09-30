Contact Troubleshooters
St. James Court Art Show begins

The first weekend in October always marks a special occasion in Old Louisville
By Olivia Russell
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People filled Old Louisville for the first day of the annual St. James Court Art Show.

The three-day art show runs from Friday until Sunday.

The art show takes place the first weekend of October, rain or shine.

This year’s show features more than 600 artists with a wide variety of crafts. Many local artists are featured alongside others from around the country.

Maili Lani from Nashville said she looks forward to meeting new people and sharing art with them.

“As an artist, I spend so much time by myself in my studio that whenever I get to come to these art fairs I get to talk to so many people,” she said.

Brendan Kramp agrees.

“It’s fun because everyone sees something different in my art and they ask me where it’s from because I do things from Minneapolis or Chicago and London and places I’ve been,” he explained. “Some people think some of the places are from here. They see a lot of the commonality with the coffee shops, and I really enjoy that.”

The art show is free to attend.

It will be open from 10 AM until 6 PM on Friday and Saturday, then 10 AM until 5 PM on Sunday.

Click or tap here for a list of street closures and parking guidance.

